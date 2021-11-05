UK soccer’s Rouse, Lindow named to C-USA All-Academic team

Both Wildcats earn repeat appearances on 11-man team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK Athletics) – Kentucky men’s soccer veterans Bailey Rouse and Brock Lindow were named Friday to the 2021 Conference USA All-Academic Team.

Both players earned repeat appearances on the 11-man ensemble, with Rouse earning his third straight nod and Lindow clearing his second.

Rouse, a three-time Kentucky team captain from Littleton, Colorado, is a fifth-year civil engineering graduate with a 3.65 GPA. The 6-foot midfielder is the only Wildcat to start all 15 matches and scored the season’s only penalty kick in a 3-1 win over Duquesne on Sept. 12.

Rouse was a top-30 candidate for the Senior CLASS Award in 2020 and earned the C-USA Academic Medal in 2018. He has appeared on the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and the Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll three times each, as well as on the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll in 2017. He was inducted into the Frank G. Ham Society of Character in 2019.

Lindow is a senior from Toronto with a 3.96 GPA in computer engineering. The 6-2 forward has appeared in 10 matches this season, scoring the game winner in a 1-0 victory over Western Michigan on Sept. 19. He’s a two-time C-USA Academic Medal recipient and two-time member of both the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Both players will be celebrated as part of Kentucky’s annual senior night ceremony following the conclusion of Friday’s regular season finale between the No. 12 Wildcats and Florida Atlantic at 7 p.m. ET.

Admission to all 2021 UK soccer matches at Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex is free to the public.