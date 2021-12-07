UK soccer’s Jan Hoffelner named MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist

Jan Hoffelner is only goalkeeper to appear among 15 semifinalists for nation’s top award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club announced that Kentucky goalkeeper Jan Hoffelner has been named a semifinalist for the 2021 MAC Hermann Trophy on Tuesday.

Hoffelner is the only keeper among the 15 semifinalists for the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer, awarded annually since 1967.

Hoffelner earned Conference USA Goalkeeper of the Year, first-team All-C-USA and C-USA All-Tournament Team honors, as well as the C-USA Golden Glove Award, during his lone season in Lexington.

The graduate transfer from Langen, Germany, leads the nation outright in goals-against average (0.417) and is tied with Luka Gavran, his former teammate at St. John’s, for the lead in shutouts (12).

Kentucky ended its 2021 campaign with a 15-2-4 record, its second C-USA Championship crown and third appearance in the NCAA Championship round of 16 in the last four years. The Wildcats opened the season with a program-best 14-game unbeaten streak and won each of its regular-season non-conference matches for the first time ever before finishing undefeated at home and tying the school record for the fewest losses in a single season.

Three finalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy will be named on Dec. 15, with a winner being chosen on Jan. 7 in St. Louis. Former Kentucky forward JJ Williams was named a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist in 2018.