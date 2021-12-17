UK soccer’s Grassow, Meinzer named United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-Americans

Both Wildcats add to United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-South Region first-team status

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky men’s soccer players Luis Grassow and Marcel Meinzer were named to the 2021 United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America second team this week for their accomplishments on the field and in the classroom.

Both native Germans were elevated from United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-South Region first-team status with the honor.

Grassow’s breakout junior season included 19 starts in 20 appearances on the UK backline. He contributed to all 12 shutouts and added nine points by way of three goals and three assists on the offensive end. Grassow was named to both the All-Conference USA first team and the C-USA All-Tournament Team, earning C-USA Championship Defensive Most Valuable Player honors. He posted a 3.79 GPA as a sociology major.

Meinzer, one of two UK team captains, capped off his senior season with two goals and one assist in 18 starts. He was also named to the All-C-USA first team and C-USA All-Tournament Team. He graduated this month with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and a 3.47 GPA.

Kentucky ended its 2021 campaign with a 15-2-4 record, its second C-USA Championship crown and third appearance in the NCAA Championship round of 16 in the last four years. The Wildcats opened the season with a program-best 14-game unbeaten streak and won each of its regular-season non-conference matches for the first time ever before finishing undefeated at home and tying the school record for the fewest losses in a single season.