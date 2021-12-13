UK soccer’s Brock Lindow named CoSIDA Academic All-American

Senior computer engineering major posted 3.96 GPA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky senior forward Brock Lindow was named to the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-America third team last week, powered both by outstanding play on the pitch and a 3.96 GPA in computer engineering.

Lindow earned a CoSIDA Academic All-District first-team selection last month, which was preceded by a second consecutive Conference USA All-Academic Team honor.

The Toronto native was the only men’s soccer player from a C-USA affiliate to appear on the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team.

Lindow participated in 16 matches this season, scoring the game winner in a 1-0 victory over Western Michigan on Sept. 19. He’s a two-time C-USA Academic Medal recipient and two-time member of both the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll.