UK, Simmons colleges team up for new pre-law, teacher education programs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky and Simmons College are teaming up for a new pre-law and teacher education program.

The announcement Tuesday means Simmons, a historically Black college, could offer its pre-law program to students as early as next fall.

The teacher education program could take a few years to get going because of regulations.

“Today we have an opportunity to page. We formally recognize there’s a great deal more we can do together,” said acting UK Provost Robert DiPaola.

School leaders say the agreement gives students and staff a chance to also visit each school for special events and speakers in both Lexington and Louisville.