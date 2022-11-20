UK signs Coach Mark Stoops to contract extension, pay raise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky football Coach Mark Stoops has signed a new contract extension and pay raise, that’s according to the Lexington Herald Leader

The Herald Leader reports, that just one day before Kentucky’s loss to Vanderbilt earlier this month, UK signed Coach Stoops to an extension that will keep him as coach through the 2030 season.

Stoops previous contract was set to expire after the 2027 season.

The previous deal would have paid Stoops $7 million next season and increased his annual salary by $250,000 per year through the end of the contract, according to the Herald Leader.

The new deal increases stoops salary to $9 million per year starting in February of 2023 through June 2031.

The Herald Leader reports that the extension will temporarily make Stoops UK’s highest paid coach.