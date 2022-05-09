UK running back Chris Rodriguez arrested for DUI

Rodriguez was also cited for DU and careless driving.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/HERALD LEADER) – University of Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez faces three charges including driving under the influence of alcohol after an arrest Sunday morning, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

The Herald Leader reports that around 3:15 a.m. Rodriguez was stopped by a University of Kentucky Police Department Officer on Nicholasville road for driving without tail lights.

According to the Herald Leader, its Rodriguez’s second driving related incident in less than a year.

Rodriguez was the teams leading rusher each of the last two seasons.