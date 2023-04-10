UK researcher launching health tracking survey in East Palestine, Ohio after train derailment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A researcher at the University of Kentucky is launching a health tracking survey in East Palestine, Ohio following the toxic train derailment in February.

Dr. Erin Haynes is the chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Environmental Health at UK. She says her survey is the first step in planning for a long-term study of the health effects of the toxic chemicals released from the Ohio derailment.

Dr. Haynes says she hopes many people participate in the survey so the data will be more accurate.

“I would love thousands, I would love 10,000. There are hundreds of thousands in those counties. So just having a subsect of 20,000 would be excellent, the data becomes more interpretable, more understandable, if more people take this,” she said.

East Palestine residents’ responses to the survey will help the researchers understand the experiences and symptoms they have been facing since the incident.