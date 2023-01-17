UK ‘reinforcing’ pedestrian safety after recent pedestrian-involved crashes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky officials say they’re taking steps to “reinforce” the importance of staying aware when driving or walking on area streets after two recent pedestrian-involved crashes.

UK says its police department is monitoring areas with high pedestrian traffic and more frequent vehicle crashes to “better understand potential risks.”

Officials recommended the following tips for drivers and pedestrians:

Drivers

Follow all traffic rules, including the designated speed limit

Always stop for pedestrians and provide adequate clearance, even if they’re in a marked crosswalk

Be alert that pedestrians may be walking in unexpected areas

Don’t drive distracted or impaired

Before making a turn, look in all directions for pedestrians or bicyclists that may be in your path and be aware of potential blind spots

Be especially cautious during poor driving conditions, which can make it difficult to see pedestrians and bicyclists

Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk, as they may be stopped for pedestrians

Never attempt to “beat the light,” as pedestrians may have already started crossing the road

Consider taking advantage of UK’s campus bus system for trips around campus; this can help reduce traffic congestion

Pedestrians