UK ‘reinforcing’ pedestrian safety after recent pedestrian-involved crashes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky officials say they’re taking steps to “reinforce” the importance of staying aware when driving or walking on area streets after two recent pedestrian-involved crashes.
UK says its police department is monitoring areas with high pedestrian traffic and more frequent vehicle crashes to “better understand potential risks.”
Officials recommended the following tips for drivers and pedestrians:
Drivers
- Follow all traffic rules, including the designated speed limit
- Always stop for pedestrians and provide adequate clearance, even if they’re in a marked crosswalk
- Be alert that pedestrians may be walking in unexpected areas
- Don’t drive distracted or impaired
- Before making a turn, look in all directions for pedestrians or bicyclists that may be in your path and be aware of potential blind spots
- Be especially cautious during poor driving conditions, which can make it difficult to see pedestrians and bicyclists
- Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk, as they may be stopped for pedestrians
- Never attempt to “beat the light,” as pedestrians may have already started crossing the road
- Consider taking advantage of UK’s campus bus system for trips around campus; this can help reduce traffic congestion
Pedestrians
- Always cross at marked crosswalks or intersections; this is where drivers anticipate pedestrians
- Don’t rely solely on pedestrian signals; look in both directions before crossing the road
- Remain vigilant and look both ways before stepping off the sidewalk
- Never assume that drivers see you, even if you have the right of way. They could be distracted or impaired, or their blind spot may block visibility
- When walking at night, use designated crosswalks that are well lit
- Always make eye contact with drivers to ensure you are seen
- Wear bright or reflective clothing if walking in low-light conditions
- Make sure you have enough time to cross if the light is counting down
- Stand clear of buses, hedges, parked cars and other obstacles before crossing the street so that you are visible
- Obey traffic signals and Walk/Don’t Walk signs