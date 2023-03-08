UK president opposes bill that would allow guns on Ky. college campuses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto opposes a bill that would prohibit colleges from banning guns on campus.

House Bill 542, once a “shell bill” — a legislative bill that’s introduced for the purpose of later being amended to include the actual legislative proposals — would prohibit colleges and universities from banning anyone 21 or older from carrying a gun on campus. The bill was introduced as “an act relating to workforce development” but was amended shortly after to an act that would “prohibit colleges and universities from regulating the possession of firearms on campuses.”

In a campus-wide email Tuesday night, Capilouto said he’s speaking with legislators regarding the “serious concerns about – and opposition to – legislation that, if passed, would allow concealed firearms on our campus.”

The full email is below:

“Campus Community,

We deeply respect the challenging and important work of legislators. It is in that context that we are already communicating directly with policymakers in the Kentucky General Assembly regarding our serious concerns about – and opposition to – legislation that, if passed, would allow concealed firearms on our campus.

Our law enforcement and safety officials on our campus are unequivocal on this issue: allowing guns on campus, in hospitals and in athletics venues makes our community less safe.

We are asking legislators to continue their longstanding support for Kentucky universities – in concert with police and safety officials – to be able to continue to make decisions about how best to ensure our faculty, students, staff, patients and visitors are safe and well.

We will keep you informed about our efforts and the legislative process as it unfolds in the coming days.

Thank you for your commitment to our community and its safety.

Eli Capilouto

President”

Supporters of the bill argue that having guns on campus would allow citizens to exercise their second amendment rights and defend themselves in dangerous situations, according to the Kentucky Kernel.

To read the bill in its entirety, click here.