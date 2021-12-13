UK President announces search committee for provost

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK Public Relations) – University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto shared an update with the campus community about the provost search committee on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 10. That message can be seen below:

Campus Community,

I am pleased today to announce a committee charged with conducting a national search for the permanent provost.

We hope to bring finalists to the campus this spring for public forums with campus stakeholders. I will make a selection after feedback from the committee and campus. It is our intent to have a new provost in place for the start of a new academic year next fall.

The committee will be co-chaired by Nancy Cox, who serves as vice president for land-grant engagement and as dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, and Joe Reed, the institution’s chief accountability officer and audit executive.

Nancy and Joe recently served as co-chairs of a team that developed ideas and objectives around the transparency and accountability principle in our strategic plan. They are proven leaders on our campus with deep experience organizing groups and meeting goals and deadlines.

Other members of the search committee include:

Susan Cantrell, Professor of Curriculum and Instruction in the College of Education

Paul Childs, Associate Dean for MBA and Online Programs and Associate Professor in the Gatton College of Business and Economics

Dave Moecher, Alumni Endowed Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences in the College of Arts and Sciences

Sharon Walsh, Professor of Behavioral Science, Pharmacology, Pharmaceutical Sciences and Psychiatry in the Colleges of Medicine and Pharmacy and Director of the UK Center on Drug and Alcohol Research

Stephanie White, Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion and Associate Professor in the College of Medicine

George Wright, Senior Advisor to the President and Professor of History in the College of Arts and Sciences

Marianne Young, Assistant Vice President for Student Development and Support in the Office of Student Success

In addition, I’ve asked the University Senate, Staff Senate and Student Government Association to provide me with names of potential search committee members. I will select a representative from each body to represent these important constituencies.

I want to thank these campus leaders in advance for their willingness to serve on this critically important search committee.

Thank you.

Eli Capilouto

President