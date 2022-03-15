UK police take juvenile into custody for attempted armed robbery

Armed robbery reported on Monday, March 7 at Prall Street, South Limestone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Monday, March 14, UK Police (UKPD) took a 14-year-old juvenile subject into custody related to a reported armed robbery attempt on Monday, March 7.

According to UK, police responded to an attempted armed robbery near the intersection of Prall Street and South Limestone where a female was approached by an unknown individual who brandished a pistol and demanded money.

The victim immediately ran and entered a local establishment while the suspect ran westbound on Prall Street.

According to UKPD, the Lexington Police Department assisted in an investigation which resulted in video evidence and tips from the public, leading to the identity of the alleged suspect.

On March 14, a 14-year-old was taken into custody on Colfax Street and interviewed. According to UKPD, the juvenile confessed to using an airsoft pistol to commit the robbery.

The juvenile was charged with Robbery 1st Degree and Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.

UK police offered the following safety precautions: