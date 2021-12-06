UK Police issues warning following reported sexual assault on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – A reported sexual assault on the University of Kentucky campus has prompted UK Police to warn the community.

According to a crime bulletin issued by the UK Police Department, a report of a sexual assault on campus came in on Monday, Dec. 6. The incident happened early Monday morning.

The report from a student stated they were sexually assaulted by another student inside a residence hall. The victim knows who the suspect is. The appropriate campus units are working with those involved to provide resources and support.

The investigation is ongoing.

The message from UKPD also stated that UK values a safe community for all students, staff, faculty and visitors. UKPD provided the following tips to help keep the community safe:

Make sure you have affirmative consent before engaging in sexual activities with someone. The VIP Center offers training on consent, and the university’s definition of “affirmative consent” can be found in Administrative Regulation 6.2.

Consent is an active agreement to participate in that activity at that time. If someone says no, it means no. If someone is silent, it does not mean yes. If someone changes their mind, it means no.

Learn about active bystanding. While bystanders are not always present when sexual assault occurs, there may be red flags we can notice beforehand. Request a Green Dot Training (click here) from the VIP Center to learn how we can recognize those red flags and help keep our community safe.

When possible make statements — “BACK-OFF! STOP! NO-WAY!” You deserve to be respected.

Request a FREE SAFECATS student safety escort or coordinate after-hours on-demand bus service during the fall and spring semesters by calling 859-257-SAFE(7233).

Request a FREE KENTUCKY WILDCAB ride through the Kentucky Wildcab app, available in the app store and Google play. Kentucky Wildcab is available 10 p.m. through 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday when fall and spring semester classes are in session.

“Sexual assault is never the victim’s fault. The only person responsible for sexual misconduct is the perpetrator,” the release continued.

If you have been a victim of violence or would like to be a part of UK’s effort to end violence, please contact the Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Center for confidential services, support and referrals. 859-257-3574.

You may report any incident of harassment or sexual assault as a member of the UK community to the Title IX coordinator at 859-257-8927 or visit their website at http://www.uky.edu/eeo/ (click here).