UK Police Department launches online active shooter response training

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky Police Department released a new online training covering active shooter responses for all students, faculty and staff.

Like the in-person training recently offered on April 13, the online training is based off of Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. ALERRT’s mission is to provide the “best-researched active aggressor response training in the nation…”

The course is built on the “avoid, deny, defend” or “run, hide, fight” strategy and will provide guidance to the UK community on what to do if faced with an active shooter threat.

It covers the following:

What defines an active attack

Law Enforcement response and training

Case reviews

Statistical perspective of active attacks

Denial, Deliberation, Decisive moment

Social Proofing

Scripting and practicing

Proactive methods

You can access the course using your myUK linkblue account or through the myUK Learning in your myUK account.

For more resources on active shooters, head here: https://police.uky.edu/active-attack-response-training