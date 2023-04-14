UK police arrest “TikTok Trickster” at hospital on multiple warrants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky police arrested a man known as the “TikTok Trickster” on Friday for warrants out of four states.

Brenton Fillers, 54, is accused of defrauding people using social media.

He was arrested at UK Chandler Hospital and will be booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.

He’s charged with the following:

Aggravated sexual assault of a child in Texas

Theft of property in Alabama

Felony fraudulent use of a credit card in Arkansas

Theft of a motor vehicle in Tennessee

Police say he may face additional charges in Kentucky.

He’s a resident of Alabama.