UK Police accepting donations for ‘Cram the Cruiser’ toy drive

Toys benefit children at Kentucky Children's Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – University of Kentucky police have kicked off the annual Cram the Cruiser toy drive. Donations are being collected for kids at Kentucky Children’s Hospital (KCH).

According to KCH, donors are encouraged to use the hospital online wish list HERE. Monetary donations will also be accepted.