UK opens research center on medical cannabis use

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky is now home to a new center that aims to advance research on the medical use of cannabis.

While state lawmakers didn’t legalize medical marijuana in the last session, some pushed the Cannabis Research Center as an alternative.

Established by Kentucky House Bill 604, the center is intended to accelerate research on cannabis that is relevant to the health and well-being of Kentuckians.

The center is open and plans on holding an annual symposium to present its research findings.