UK men’s soccer to take on Florida Atlantic in senior night game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK Athletics) – Bouncing back from its first loss since the third round of the 2020 NCAA Championship, No. 12 Kentucky (10-1-4) is set to conclude the 2021 regular season against Florida Atlantic (8-5-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

Kentucky will honor an assorted 13-player senior class as part of its annual senior night on Friday, composed of one fifth-year Wildcat, five four-year Wildcats, three seniors who spent multiple seasons in Lexington after beginning their careers at other schools and four first-year graduate transfers.

At 2-1-4 with 10 points in the Conference USA standings, Kentucky has already secured its spot in next week’s six-team conference tournament. With eight points by way of a 2-3-2 league record, Florida Atlantic enters Friday fighting for the final bid in the C-USA Championship.

Kentucky snapped its program-best 14-game season-opening unbeaten streak with a 2-1 loss at Charlotte in overtime last Saturday. Forward Luke Andrews scored in the 24th minute and gave the Cats the lead for the next 62 revolutions around the clock, but the 49ers sneaked the equalizer past goalkeeper Jan Hoffelner in the 86th and went on to seal the contest with only seven seconds remaining in the opening period of extra time.

Florida Atlantic is coming off a 4-0 loss to in-state league foe and then-seventeenth-ranked FIU last weekend. Kentucky has never lost to the Owls since the teams’ first all-time meeting in 2006, tallying a 9-0-1 head-to-head advantage.

Bailey Rouse, Marcel Meinzer, Daniel Evans, Robert Screen, Brock Lindow, Clay Holstad, Mason Visconti, Trey Asensio, Ben Wendell, Hoffelner, Andrews, Lucca Rodrigues and Cameron Wheeler will each be honored with a special senior night ceremony at the conclusion of Friday’s match.

Admission to all 2021 UK soccer matches at Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex is free to the public. For the latest on the Kentucky men’s soccer team, follow @UKMensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as on the web at UKAthletics.com.