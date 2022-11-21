UK Men’s Soccer Team advances to Sweet 16 in NCAA Tournament

Defeated South Florida 4-0, in first-round of tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky Men’s Soccer team, continues with post-season play.

Currently, they are the No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

On Sunday, the Cats began their journey for the hardware against the bulls of South Florida, winner getting to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Cats managed to get on the scoreboard first, after sophomore midfielder, Martin Soeriede managed to find the back of the net first, putting UK up, 1-0.

Things began to change after halftime, when UK sophomore midfielder, Casper Grening finds himself close to the goal, taps it in and makes things 2-0, UK.

But the game was not over just yet, and UK finds itself once again at the goal, Nick Gutmann, manages to send it over to Clay Holstead who would manage to the third one for the Cats.

The bulls not able to do much after halftime, as UK dominated, notching the fourth, making things 4-0 as the final score.

The cats move on to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament, and will face Pittsburgh next weekend at the Wendell and Vickie Bell Soccer Complex.