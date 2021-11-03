UK men’s basketball team sign cryptocurrency NIL deal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The UK men’s basketball team is making some big moves in the changing world of player endorsements.

According to Bleacher Report, each player on the team will get paid monthly after signing an exclusive deal with FTX US, a cryptocurrency exchange.

To players like Davion Mintz, the individual compensation for being company ambassadors means a lot.

“You know, the world is evolving,” said Mintz. “Everything is becoming, you know, electronic and you know trading has become a big deal, so it’s just an opportunity for us to, you know, expand our knowledge, become educated, and also have financial opportunities.”

The Name, Image, Likeness deal applies to everyone on the roster and is sure to help Coach Cal with recruiting as well.