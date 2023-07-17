UK Men’s basketball has come together as a unit at the GLOBL JAM

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)- Sunday night in Toronto the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team put on a show for the nation.

The ‘Cats representing the United States in the GLOBL JAM finished the tournament 4-0 and won the gold medal game versus Canada on cruise control.

The ‘Cats shot 48% from the field in the four games and were led

by Antonio Reeves who shot the lights out hitting 18 of his 32 three-point attempts and led the team in scoring at 23 points per game.

Tre Mitchell, the newest wildcat, averaged 14.5 points and just under 8 rebounds a game.

Freshman Justin Edwards showed his explosiveness hitting 14 points a game as well.

The Wildcats averaged 91 points a game and held their opponents to 76 a game. Coach John Calipari says that he thought he saw his team grow in Canada.