UK Men’s Basketball early season single-game tickets to go on sale

Early season games available for single-game purchase starting Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK Public Relations) – Single-game tickets for Kentucky men’s basketball games will be offered this season through two public on-sale dates, the first of which will begin Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

The first public on-sale date for single-game tickets will include Kentucky’s first nine home games. Tickets will be available exclusively online at Ticketmaster.com or through the Ticketmaster app. Tickets for Kentucky’s final 11 home games, including all Southeastern Conference games and matchups with Louisville and High Point, will go on sale in November.

A limited number of premium floor and courtside single-game ticket options are available through the K Fund. For more information, contact the K Fund at (859)-257-6300.

Information on student tickets for regular-season games will be released soon at UKStudentTix.com, including how and when season pass holders can claim tickets for each game, as well as how and when students can purchase single-game tickets.

In addition to the public on-sales, the UK Athletics Ticket Office, in conjunction with its partnership with Ticketmaster, will also enable its online resale marketplace for all 20 men’s basketball home games, prior to the season tipping off.

Ticketmaster’s resale marketplace is completely integrated with UK Athletics’ ticketing system and uses barcode verification technology to ensure the authenticity of all tickets. As the official fan-to-fan marketplace of Big Blue Nation, Ticketmaster provides fans with reliable and convenient access to purchase tickets for games and sections that otherwise may be sold out as well as post verified tickets for sale. Please note that tickets posted on Kentucky’s resale marketplace may exceed face value.

All tickets purchased directly through Kentucky’s official ticket outlets — the UK Ticket Office, Ticketmaster, FEVO, the visiting team ticket office and the Rupp Arena box office — are guaranteed to be valid. UK Athletics cautions against purchasing tickets through other outlets that may be unable to provide this assurance. UK Athletics strives to provide fans with a ticketing experience that is convenient, safe and secure.

All tickets will be mobile, and season ticket holders and individual game buyers will use the UK Athletics App to access and manage tickets. Print-at-home paper tickets (PDFs) are not accepted at any UK Athletics venue, including Rupp Arena, so as to further combat fraud and counterfeiting commonly associated with PDF tickets. For more information, helpful tips, and FAQs, visit UKathletics.com/MobileTickets.

Group Tickets

Group tickets are a great way to provide entertainment for clients and businesses, team-building activities, employee appreciation outings, birthdays, youth teams, school groups and civic organizations. To learn more about purchasing group tickets, email GroupTickets@uky.edu or contact the UK Sales Office at (800) 928-2287 (Option 1). Complete information and benefits can be found at UKathletics.com/groups.

Season Tickets

Fans interested in acquiring new season tickets are encouraged to enter the men’s basketball season ticket lottery online or contact the UK Sales Office directly at (800) 928-2287 option 1. The season ticket lottery will continue through the start of the season, or while supplies last. For more information on K Fund seating availability in the lower bowl, please call 859-257-6300. Complete season ticket information, including pricing, can be found online at UKathletics.com/tickets.

Tickets for the Blue-White Game at Rupp Arena on Oct. 22 are still available, starting at $5 each.

While continuing to monitor the latest health and safety guidelines from local and national authorities, UK Athletics plans to operate venues at full capacity this season.

Regardless of vaccination status, all guests, staff and vendors will be required to wear a mask while visiting Rupp Arena this season. Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination to enter Rupp Arena, but face coverings – covering the nose and mouth – are required for all fans as they watch the game from their assigned seat and enter, exit and move around Rupp Arena. Children 2 and younger will not be required to wear a mask. If spectators are unable to wear masks, they are encouraged not to attend games in person for the sake of their health and the health of others.

For fans attending 2021-22 Kentucky basketball events at Rupp Arena this season, all items are subject to search due to security reasons and the SEC clear bag policy is in place. Backpacks and large bags are prohibited. Guests may enter Rupp Arena with one clear bag no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ plus a small clutch that does not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″. A clear bag shall be clear from top-to-bottom and a 2′ trim/border is generally acceptable. To expedite entry into Rupp Arena, fans are encouraged not to bring a bag to sporting events at Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats will enter the 2021-22 season as a Final Four contender with one of the nation’s most experienced teams in the country. UK’s roster currently features a sixth-year graduate, a fifth-year graduate, two redshirt juniors, five juniors, a redshirt sophomore, two sophomores, and three highly touted four- and five-star freshmen.

John Calipari ‘s squad will return 42.1% of its minutes, 41.9% of its scoring, 39.0% of the rebounds, 42.4% of the assists and 60.6% of the 3-pointers from a season ago. For comparison, the only two Calipari-coached Kentucky teams that returned more minutes and more points (in terms of percentages) than the 2021-22 team is slated to return were the 2011-12 national championship squad and the 2014-15 Final Four team that started the season 38-0.

Adding the Wildcats’ four transfers to the equation, Kentucky’s current 2021-22 roster includes 13,385 minutes, 5,203 points, 1,917 rebounds, 1,132 assists and 543 total 3-pointers in college basketball production.

For the latest on the Kentucky men’s basketball team, follow @KentuckyMBB on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, and on the web at UKathletics.com.