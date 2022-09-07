UK Men’s Basketball: Dates for SEC schedule released

Hannah Woosley-Collins,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 2022-23 SEC Kentucky men’s basketball schedule is confirmed.

The Wildcats will play an 18-game league schedule in their pursuit of a 50th SEC regular-season championship. In addition to its annual home-and-away opponents of Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, Kentucky will also take on Arkansas and Georgia twice during the 2022-23 season.

TV designations, tip times and the entirety of Kentucky’s schedule will be announced soon.

Below is the schedule:

 

Date                      Opponent                                         Location
Nov. 15               vs. Michigan State                           Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)
Nov. 29               BELLARMINE                                    Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
Dec. 4                  vs. Michigan                                     London, England (O2 Arena)
Dec. 17                vs. UCLA                                           New York (Madison Square Garden)
Dec. 28                at Missouri*                                     Columbia, Mo. (Mizzou Arena)
Dec. 31                LOUISVILLE                                       Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
Jan. 3                   LSU*                                                  Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
Jan. 7                   at Alabama*                                    Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Coleman Coliseum)
Jan. 10                 SOUTH CAROLINA*                         Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
Jan. 14                 at Tennessee*                                 Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena)
Jan. 17                 GEORGIA*                                        Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
Jan. 21                 TEXAS A&M*                                   Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
Jan. 24                 at Vanderbilt*                                 Nashville, Tenn. (Memorial Gymnasium)
Jan. 28                 KANSAS                                             Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
Jan. 31                 at Ole Miss*                                     Oxford, Miss. (Pavilion at Ole Miss)
Feb. 4                  FLORIDA*                                         Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
Feb. 7                  ARKANSAS*                                      Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
Feb. 11                at Georgia*                                      Athens, Ga. (Stegeman Coliseum)
Feb. 15                at Mississippi State*                       Starkville, Miss. (Humphrey Coliseum)
Feb. 18                TENNESSEE*                                    Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
Feb. 22                at Florida*                                        Gainesville, Fla. (Stephen O’Connell Center)
Feb. 25                AUBURN*                                         Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
March 1              VANDERBILT*                                  Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
March 4                at Arkansas*                                  Fayetteville, Ark. (Bud Walton Arena)

Home games listed in all caps; * indicates Southeastern Conference games

 

Tuesday night, Kentucky Men’s Basketball also released images of its new home uniforms.

Uk Mbb Uniform Uk Mbb Uniform2 Uk Mbb Uniform3 Uk Mbb Uniform4Uk Mbb Uniform5Uk Mbb Uniform6

