UK Men’s Basketball: Dates for SEC schedule released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 2022-23 SEC Kentucky men’s basketball schedule is confirmed.

The Wildcats will play an 18-game league schedule in their pursuit of a 50th SEC regular-season championship. In addition to its annual home-and-away opponents of Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, Kentucky will also take on Arkansas and Georgia twice during the 2022-23 season.

TV designations, tip times and the entirety of Kentucky’s schedule will be announced soon.

Below is the schedule:

Date Opponent Location

Nov. 15 vs. Michigan State Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)

Nov. 29 BELLARMINE Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Dec. 4 vs. Michigan London, England (O2 Arena)

Dec. 17 vs. UCLA New York (Madison Square Garden)

Dec. 28 at Missouri* Columbia, Mo. (Mizzou Arena)

Dec. 31 LOUISVILLE Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 3 LSU* Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 7 at Alabama* Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Coleman Coliseum)

Jan. 10 SOUTH CAROLINA* Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 14 at Tennessee* Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena)

Jan. 17 GEORGIA* Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 21 TEXAS A&M* Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 24 at Vanderbilt* Nashville, Tenn. (Memorial Gymnasium)

Jan. 28 KANSAS Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 31 at Ole Miss* Oxford, Miss. (Pavilion at Ole Miss)

Feb. 4 FLORIDA* Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Feb. 7 ARKANSAS* Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Feb. 11 at Georgia* Athens, Ga. (Stegeman Coliseum)

Feb. 15 at Mississippi State* Starkville, Miss. (Humphrey Coliseum)

Feb. 18 TENNESSEE* Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Feb. 22 at Florida* Gainesville, Fla. (Stephen O’Connell Center)

Feb. 25 AUBURN* Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

March 1 VANDERBILT* Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

March 4 at Arkansas* Fayetteville, Ark. (Bud Walton Arena)

Home games listed in all caps; * indicates Southeastern Conference games

Tuesday night, Kentucky Men’s Basketball also released images of its new home uniforms.