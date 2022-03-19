UK loses SEC opener at No. 3 Arkansas 6-1

The Wildcats have lost consecutive games for the first time this season

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – Kentucky’s vaunted infield defense struggled and Arkansas scored four unearned runs on the way to a 6-1 victory in the Southeastern Conference opener on a cold, dreary night at Baum-Walker Stadium. It’s the first time this season UK (14-5, 0-1) has lost consecutive games this season.

Kentucky starter Cole Stupp pitched much better than the final box score shows, as his defense repeatedly let him down in uncharacteristic fashion. He allowed only two fly balls to the outfield in 4.0 innings, giving up four unearned runs and striking out five.

Arkansas (14-3, 1-0) grabbed an early lead and never looked back, as UK went 1-of-15 with runners on base and 1-of-9 with runners in scoring position. The bright spot was the bullpen, which had nine strikeouts in 4.0 innings.

NOTES

The UK pitchers have struck out 211 in 19 games.

Junior IF Chase Estep went 1-for-5 with an RBI. He has a career-long and team-best 17-game hit streak. He has a 18-game reached base safely streak.

Junior IF Ryan Ritter went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and HBP. He has nine multi-hit games this season and 22 in his career.

has a seven-game hit streak. Senior IF Jacob Plastiak saw his reached base safely streak end at 21 straight games.

has a 17-game reached base safely streak. Senior OF John Thrasher went 3-for-4 with two runs and a double. He has four multi-hit games this season.

Junior RHP Tyler Guilfoil struck out all six batters he faced.

ON DECK

Kentucky opens SEC play this weekend at No. 3 Arkansas. First pitch on Saturday is at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network (98.5 FM).