UK lineman Darian Kinnard named Outland Trophy semifinalist

Award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard has been named one of six semifinalists for the Outland Trophy, given annually to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman, announced today by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee.

The All-America Committee of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) selected the semifinalists from nominations by the entire membership.

Along with Kinnard, the field includes defensive tackle Jordan Davis of Georgia, offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu of North Carolina State, center Tyler Linderbaum of Iowa, offensive tackle Evan Neal of Alabama and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere of Ohio State.

Kinnard, a 6-foot-5, 338-pound mountain from Knoxville, Tennessee, continues to rate as one of the nation’s top offensive tackles. He was recently was named Co-Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week for his play in the win over Vanderbilt and was one of 12 semifinalists for the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award, given to an offensive or defensive lineman who combines outstanding performance on the field with the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi.

The midseason All-American has played in 43 career games with 36 consecutive starts at right tackle for the “Big Blue Wall” that has bludgeoned opponents with one of the top rushing attacks in FBS the past few years.

The Wildcats’ offense is averaging 395.5 total yards per game, including 186.3 on the ground, and saw running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. become the 10th player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season during the win at Vanderbilt. Kinnard is the only Power Five tackle who ranks among the nation’s top 10 in both run- and pass-blocking as evaluated by Pro Football Focus.

Kinnard’s list of preseason awards included being named a preseason first-team All-American by Athlon Sports, ESPN, USA Today, Walter Camp and Pro Football Focus. He was also a preseason second-team All-America choice by Phil Steele. Additionally, he was named first-team All-Southeastern Conference by Athlon Sports, Media, Phil Steele and Walter Camp. He also is on the watch list for the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The FWAA began naming semifinalists for the Outland Trophy in the 2013 season. These six semifinalists will be pared to three finalists on Tuesday, Nov. 23 and the recipient of the 2021 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN on Thurs., Dec. 9. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 12, 2022.

The Outland Trophy is the third-oldest major college football award behind the Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since. Dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually took up practice in Kansas City, Mo. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.

Kentucky hosts Senior Day this Saturday, of which Kinnard is expected to take part in pregame ceremonies honoring seniors. Kickoff vs. New Mexico State is set for noon ET on the SEC Network and the UK Sports Radio Network.