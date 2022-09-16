UK, Lexington police increasing patrols to help keep students safe at off-campus parties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Following this month’s shooting during an off-campus party, the University of Kentucky Police Department has announced it’s teaming up with the Lexington police Department to address safety concerns at off-campus parties and other events.

According to UK Police, officers will increase patrols Wednesdays through Saturdays. The announcement follows last week’s shooting where eleven students were injured at a house party on University Avenue. Investigators say one student was shot in the leg and 10 others had injuries from shrapnel.

“The safety of the campus community is our first priority in everything we do,” UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said. “While we are enhancing measures already in place, it’s important for students to remember that safety is a shared responsibility.”

According to UK Police, below are some safety reminders for students, including those who live off campus:

-Download the LiveSafe app to submit tips via two-way text communications with UKPD regarding suspicious activity, harassment or other safety-related information.

-Use Kentucky Wildcab for a free, late night on-demand transportation option that operates both on and off campus.

-Make sure you’re signed up for UK Alerts, UK’s emergency notification system.

-Be aware of the blue Emergency Towers located throughout campus that, when utilized, prompt video recording and connect the community with UKPD Police Communications.

According to UK Police, in addition to any citations or other actions police could take during the patrols, they will report potential violations of the Code of Student Conduct to the dean of students.