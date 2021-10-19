UPDATE: UK Police investigating student’s death, foul play not suspected

UK police called to Farmhouse Fraternity Monday night

UPDATE POSTED AT 9:20 A.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky is investigating after a person was found unresponsive — and later died — Monday night at a fraternity.

According to UK spokesperson Jay Blanton and UK Police, officers responded to the FarmHouse Fraternity at about 6:20 p.m. Monday regarding a report of an unresponsive student.

The student was taken to UK Healthcare’s Chandler Medical Center. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

UK Police continue to investigate the circumstances of his death but say foul play is not suspected.