UK Hospital, coroner looking for relatives of WV man who died in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky Hospital and the Fayette County coroner are looking for the relatives of a West Virginia man who died in Lexington last month.

Bert Hertel, a man from the Carrier Lane area of Charleston, West Virginia, died at Good Samaritan Hospital on May 1. His death was ruled as natural.

According to Coroner Gary Ginn, he was 62. Little else is known about Hertel.

If you have any information about his relatives, you’re asked to call Ginn at 859-455-5700.