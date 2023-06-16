UK Hospital, coroner looking for relatives of Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County coroner and the University of Kentucky Medical Center are asking for help finding relatives of a 76-year-old Lexington man who died in March.

Gordon Timothy Hallstrom lived on Versailles Road in Lexington. He was born on June 4, 1946, in Evanston, Illinois.

Coroner Gary Ginn says Hallstrom was never married.

He died of natural causes at the medical center.

If you have any information on Hallstrom’s relatives, you’re asked to call Ginn at 859-455-5700.