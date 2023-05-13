UK holds university-wide job fair

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The University of Kentucky held a university-wide job fair at the Gatton Student Center Saturday morning.

The job fair provided the public with a chance to learn more about the open positions, both on campus and at UK Healthcare.

The event was open to anyone seeking to advance their careers, looking for new opportunities, or simply to explore options of working at UK.

A variety of university departments were on hand to discuss job openings and opportunities and to provide information about benefits.

“We think we’ve seen a lot of success with people coming out, learning more about job opportunities and making sure we can do all that we can do at UK to have a solid pipeline of job applicants,” says Steve Ivey, the HR Communications Director for UK.

This was UK’s second university wide job fair…