UK HealthCare’s Gill Heart & Vascular Institute expands network in Paris

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – UK HealthCare and Bourbon Community Hospital are announcing a collaboration to expand cardiovascular services to more Kentuckians.

As the home-base community hospital in Paris, Bourbon Community Hospital’s established cardiovascular care services will be further enhanced by the collaboration with UK Gill Heart & Vascular Institute through the UK Gill Affiliate Network.

Bourbon Community Hospital is a 58-bed acute care facility with a medical staff of 140 physicians covering 22 specialties.

“We are thrilled about joining the UK HealthCare Gill Heart & Vascular Institute Network,” said Tommy Haggard, CEO of Bourbon Community Hospital. “This new collaboration will allow us to access their expansive resources and expertise to enhance our high-quality cardiovascular care in Paris.”

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Kentucky, and the state has one of the highest rates of heart disease in the country. UK Gill Heart & Vascular Institute is at the forefront of the battle against heart disease and stroke. Its goal is to provide every patient with exceptionally compassionate care in the safest and most appropriate manner possible based on the best evidence and the latest technological advances.

As part of these measures, UK Gill Heart & Vascular Institute works with a large number of affiliate network hospitals across the state to enhance access to cardiovascular care and to provide the right care in the right place at the right time.

Officially established in 2014, the UK Gill Affiliate Network now boasts 20 affiliate hospitals across the Commonwealth, from Pike County to McCracken County. The network allows the Gill Heart & Vascular Institute to work closely with regional hospitals to provide the highest quality of cardiovascular care.

Through the network, specialists at the UK Gill Heart & Vascular Institute provide cardiovascular-specific education and training programs for network doctors, advanced practice practitioners, nurses and staff to ensure the most up-to-date cardiovascular knowledge is available to them. Network members have remote access to cardiovascular educational opportunities and complimentary participation in cardiovascular conferences as well as personalized and customized attention from the Gill Heart & Vascular Institute to support the network hospitals’ needs across the cardiovascular spectrum.

“The team at UK HealthCare is excited to partner with more hospitals throughout the Commonwealth as we fight heart disease,” said Navin Rajagopalan, M.D., heart failure cardiologist and director of the UK Gill Affiliate Network. “Together, with the experienced cardiology team at Bourbon Community Hospital, our goal is to reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease and provide more Kentuckians the opportunity to receive complex, lifesaving therapies.”

The UK Gill Affiliate Network also assists cardiovascular programs in achieving and maintaining subspecialty accreditations and supports cardiac program growth and development. In addition, the network facilitates collaboration between local providers and Gill cardiologists, vascular surgeons and cardiothoracic surgeons. Developing these relationships allows for open communication and collaboration of care for patients.

“Our new affiliation with UK Gill Heart & Vascular Institute will give us access to experts around the country to stay current on the latest research and life-saving treatments,” said Kelly Waespe, M.D., a cardiologist at Bourbon Community Hospital. “As an accredited chest pain center with the American College of Cardiology, we know the importance of expanding our knowledge and resources to better serve our patients.”