UK HealthCare raises flag for ‘Donate Life’, raise awareness of organ donation

April is National Donate Life Month and many people are awaiting organs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – April is National Donate Life month and Monday, U.K. hospital in Lexington raised a ‘Donate Life’ flag in its’ honor. A moment of silence followed the flag-raising to remember the 106,000 people waiting on an organ for their second chance at life.

For some organ recipients like Walker Terhune, their organ donor is living and happens to be someone they know. Deanna “Dee” Morgan donated a kidney to Terhune in February 2021 and is encouraging others to consider living organ donation as well.

“A lot of recipients, well not even recipients, people who are in need of kidneys are not aware of living donor transplant. It’s much much more than just signing the back of your license,” says Morgan. “You can make a difference now while you’re here, you don’t have to wait until you’re in an unfortunate car accident, you can make a difference now.”

To learn more about becoming an organ donor, visit the KY Donate Life website HERE or email Morgan at dmorgan29@msn.com.