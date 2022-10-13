UK HealthCare opens new primary, urgent care clinic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky HealthCare is increasing healthcare access across the community and making care more convenient for patients with a new primary and urgent care clinic.

It’s part of its 2025 strategic plan.

The Fountain Court Primary and Urgent Care is located near Hamburg.

The primary care clinic will be staffed with three providers with plans to expand, and the urgent care clinic will have two providers.

The facilities will also soon have their own on-site lab and pharmacy.

The clinics are scheduled to open on Monday, Oct. 17.