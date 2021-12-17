UK gymnastics ranked 13th in pre-season poll

Wildcats to open regular season at No. 12 Arizona State on Jan. 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The University of Kentucky gymnastics program is set to head into the 2022 season tabbed as the No. 13 team in the nation, as voted upon by members of the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association in Friday’s annual preseason poll (click to see entire poll 2022 WCGA Preseason Poll).

Head coach Tim Garrison has guided Kentucky to an appearance in the WCGA preseason poll in each of his 11 years at the helm. The Wildcats were ranked No. 12 at the start of both 2020 and 2021, following back-to-back top-10 preseason placements in what would prove to be historic 2018 and 2019 campaigns.

All 10 of Kentucky’s 2022 regular-season opponents appeared among Friday’s 36-team group, including three who ranked inside the top six and eight who ranked inside the top 16. The Cats will open the season at No. 12 Arizona State on Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. ET before hosting No. 15 Georgia for Excite Night inside Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.

Kentucky will face No. 6 Alabama (Jan. 21), No. 11 Arkansas (Feb. 11), No. 14 Auburn (Feb. 25) and No. 5 LSU (March 4) on the road, as well as No. 16 Missouri (Jan. 29), No. 28 Central Michigan (Feb. 4), No. 2 Florida (Feb. 18) and No. 36 Michigan State (March 11) at home.

Tickets to all five Kentucky gymnastics regular-season home meets are available on both a single-meet basis and as part of a season-ticket package through the UK Athletics Ticket Office.