UK forward Bryce Hopkins is entering the transfer portal

The off-season dominoes continue to fall for the Kentucky Men’s basketball team. 6-foot-6 foward Bryce Hopkins announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Hopkins saw limited playing time his freshman season. He averaged just 6.4 minutes, 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. Hopkins had a breakout game against LSU in late February where he scored 13 points and grabbed four boards in just 16 minutes of action. He’s the second player to enter the portal this off-season.

http://https://twitter.com/BryceHopkins/status/1512058564407447553?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1512084252166393856%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aseaofblue.com%2F2022%2F4%2F7%2F22995645%2Fbryce-hopkins-kentucky-wildcats-basketball-news-ncaa-transfer-portal