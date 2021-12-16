UK Football signs its highest-rated player ever

6-foot-8, 335 pound offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin chose Kentucky over Michigan State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There were some anxious moments for UK Football on National Signing Day Wednesday as prized recruit Kiyaunta Goodwin took some extra time to decide whether to go to Kentucky or Michigan State, but in the end, the offensive tackle from Louisville chose the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-8, 335 pound five-star prospect is the highest rated player ever to sign with Kentucky, according to 247Sports’ historical player rankings.

