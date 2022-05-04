UK football players visit patients at Kentucky Children’s Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Patients at Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington had some big-time and in some cases, just plain big visitors Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the University of Kentucky football team visited sick and injured children.

It was the first in-person visit allowed in more than two-years due to the pandemic.

The players say they get just as much, if not more, out of the visits as the patients do.