UK football players visit patients at Kentucky Children’s Hospital

It's the first in-person visit in more than two-years due to the pandemic
Tom Kenny,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Patients at Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington had some big-time and in some cases, just plain big visitors Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the University of Kentucky football team visited sick and injured children.

It was the first in-person visit allowed in more than two-years due to the pandemic.

The players say they get just as much, if not more, out of the visits as the patients do.

Uk Fb At Childrens Hospital

Photo courtesy: UK HealthCare

Categories: Featured, Local News, News, Solid Blue, Sports
Tags: , , ,

Related