UK football player, son of NFL Hall of Famer charged with DUI in Lexington

Rahsaan Lewis was arrested Sunday downtown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky football player was arrested and charged with DUI over the weekend in Lexington, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says senior Rahsaan Lewis was pulled over by Lexington Police in the 500 block of South Upper Street at 2:58 a.m. Sunday, where it was estimated he was driving 65 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.

Lewis showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test and had a blood alcohol concentration of .153, nearly double the legal limit, according to the newspaper report.

The son of NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, improper start from a parked position and reckless driving, according to the report.

“We are aware of the incident and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops,” UK athletics department spokesperson Susan Lax told the newspaper.

Lewis walked-on at wide receiver. He has been at UK the last two seasons. He has been practicing with the team since his arrest, according to the report.