UK football player accused of DUI pleads not guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A University of Kentucky football player who was arrested last month pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in Fayette County court Wednesday.

Dekel Crowdus is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, being in possession of marijuana and careless driving.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 20.

Crowdus, a wide receiver for UK, was arrested by the UK Police Department around 5 a.m. on June 25.

He was released a short time later, according to UKPD.