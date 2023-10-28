UK Fans tailgate ahead of rivalry game against the Vols

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s been a day of excitement for Solid Blue fans Saturday at Kroger Field.

Fans were up early, grilling out, and hanging with their family and friends.

One group has been tailgating in the same exact spot for 15 years.

“We’ll play some corn hole, and that gets really competitive. We watch other games on the t.v. We listen to music. Its just a good day,” says UK fan Rocky Franz.

And Saturday was no exception as they prepared for the big rivalry game against the Tennessee Vols.

“Tennessee makes it exciting. This is always an exciting game for the Kentucky nation. So we had to get here early,” says Franz.

Despite the rainy weather, the fans joined hundreds of others tailgating outside Kroger Field.

“Today is a red chili and white chili day with sandwiches and banana pudding,” says Franz.

Fan Joe Haskins says Saturday’s game agains the Vols just means more.

“UK-Tennessee is always a rivalry every year, even though they seem to get the better of us most of the time,” says Haskins.

Kentucky fans says the Cats need this win to boost their chances of making a post-season bowl game. \

“We need to get this sixth win so we can get bowl eligible,” says Haskins.

The Cats will next head to Starkville to play Mississippi State.