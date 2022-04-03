UK Equine Program holds Horsey Hustle 5K at Coldstream Park

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- More than 100 runners and walkers were hustling Sunday along Coldstream Park’s walking trail all to raise money for a good cause.

The University of Kentucky’s Ag Equine Program’s inaugural Horsey Hustle 5K kicked off at 2 o’clock. The event was organized by the program’s equine student ambassador group.

Money raised will go towards the Student Experience and Applied Education Fund, which helps further student’s education in the equine industry, including internships and experience.

“It’s just a big community camaraderie kind of thing. We just really wanted to see how we could help our program. And this is all to just benefit that,” said organizer Madelyn Leahey, a sophomore and wrangler in the program.

“I’m a pretty big runner, but I’m just gonna walk today, ya know? Make it a social event. This is a really great event to get everyone off campus and get together on a really nice day and just have fun,” said Jen Zimmerman, a participant and wrangler in the program.

The program is planning their equine week of service in the fall semester.