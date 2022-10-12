UK, equine industry respond to horses in need after Eastern Kentucky flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — After flood waters receded in 13 Eastern Kentucky counties, an increased risk for disease spread by mosquitos, flies and ticks grew the need for vaccinations and control — so an equine industry group sprang into action to aid horses impacted in the areas.

Fernanda Camargo, associate extension professor at the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment; and Sarah Coleman, executive director of the Kentucky Horse Council, led the group that vaccinated and dewormed more than 200 horses in Eastern Kentucky and distributed more than 200 pairs of mud boots and more than 300 bottles of fly spray.

Several other organizations pitched in, donating fly spray, rubber boots, syringes and needles, wound products, hay, money, buckets and more.

“I am humbled to see how rapidly these multinational companies were so quick to reply to my simple email requesting for help,” Camargo said in a press release. “This just goes to show that they are eager to help, but sometimes they don’t know how, or don’t have a personal local connection to have boots on the ground, and all I had to do was ask for specific items and where to send them, and they all came through.”