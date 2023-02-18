UK environmentalist talks chemical disaster in Ohio

Will it have effects in Kentucky?

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s been over two weeks since a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, and residents continue to question the long-term effects chemicals from inside the train will have on the community and its water supply.

The chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Environmental Health at the UK College of Public Health, Dr. Erin Haynes spoke on the chemical disaster and if it could have any effects in the Bluegrass.

Dr. Haynes says as of right now, Kentucky does not need to panic, but, if you do have concerns about the water, she says drinking bottled water is fine.

She also says there’s still much research to be done, “my heart goes out to the people who experienced that trauma and the traumatic experience of surviving a disaster of that nature. And although you came back, they came back to their homes. If they don’t feel comfortable or if they’re experiencing health symptoms, that they should take that seriously and call the Poison Control Center,” she says.

She adds those who may be concerned here in Kentucky, should take the necessary preventative measures to make themselves feel comfortable and put their mind at ease.