UK employee killed in crash in Henry Co.

LOCKPORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A University of Kentucky employee was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Henry County on Sunday.

Justin Brindley, who was the driver and sole occupant of the car, was driving in Lockport on River Road when he drove off the road and into a tree, according to Kentucky State Police.

It’s unknown why he left the roadway.

Brindley died at the scene, according to the Henry County coroner.

University of Kentucky officials confirmed Monday that Brindley was employed at the university, however, didn’t release any additional details.