UK board approves record-setting budget for 2023-24 fiscal year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky Board of Trustees approved a record-setting budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year on Friday of $6.8 billion.

The budget, the biggest in the institution’s history, is 21 percent larger than last year’s budget.

“UK is delivering on its promise to advance Kentucky,” said President Eli Capilouto in a press release. “We were created nearly 160 years ago with an essential mission and singular focus – to advance Kentucky – its health, its economy and its quality of life. With this budget, we demonstrate how we are honoring that mission today and how we are preparing to continue to honor our promise to the commonwealth for the future.”

Enrollment and graduation:

UK expects to welcome a record first-year class of approximately 6,400 students this fall and an overall enrollment of about 33,000. It’s the second year in a row first-year enrollment will exceed 6,000 students

UK expects to hit a record, six-year graduation rate of 70% and a five-year graduation rate that almost matches that milestone

UK will hold tuition increases, under the proposed budget, to 2.75% for Kentucky undergraduates. Tuition for fall 2023 would be $6,606, up from $6,429.50 in fall 2022

If adopted, the tuition rate for Kentucky undergraduates will mean that the four-year average annual increase would be 1.7%

Financial aid in the form of grants and scholarships that students do not have to repay will hit $285 million, including $165 million from institutional funds. More than 90% of full-time, resident undergraduates receive such aid. Last fall, those students paid, on average, less than $500 out-of-pocket for tuition and mandatory fees

About 25% of Kentucky undergraduates come from families where the median family annual income is less than $25,000. Those students last fall paid no tuition and mandatory fees and received an additional, average amount of $3,171 in aid

Healthcare:

The academic health system now represents approximately $4 billion of the institution’s budget – a 300% increase from a decade ago

UK is in the design phases for approximately $2.4 billion in construction over the next several years, including expansion of the Albert B. Chandler Hospital footprint, an advanced cancer and ambulatory center and four ambulatory clinics throughout the region

Discovery:

The proposed budget projects $494 million in revenue from research grants and contracts

Much of that revenue is directed toward Research Priority Areas – a focused attempt to address Kentucky’s biggest challenges around cancer and diabetes, substance misuse and neuroscience, heart disease and energy as well as systemic issues around race and equity

More:

For the 10th time in 11 years, the proposed budget includes compensation increases for UK employees

Nearly $30 million has been invested from central sources over the last two years (not including UK HealthCare) and represent the largest such investments in pay raises over a two-year period in more than 15 years

UK will invest $12 million more in health care in the coming year, some $200 million for health coverage in 2023-24

The university will increase the starting hourly rate for Federal Work Study student employees to $12 an hour. The Office of Student Success will implement the same starting hourly rates for its student employees

UK is also implementing baseline graduate stipends, using national benchmarking data by academic discipline

For additional details on the budget, head here: Budget Presentation