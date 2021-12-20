UK basketball’s Sahvir Wheeler tabbed SEC Player of the Week

Wheeler is the second UK player to win a weekly award this season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler has been named the Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Week after his dominating performance in a win over North Carolina on Saturday.

Wheeler scored a season-high 26 points and added eight assists and a season-high four steals in the 98-69 CBS Sports Classic victory over the Tar Heels.

It is the second weekly honor of the season for the Wildcats. TyTy Washington Jr. was named the SEC Freshman of the Week earlier this season. This marks Wheeler’s second career accolade from the league office. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Week in December of 2019 while at Georgia.

Wheeler was also named the National Player of the Week by Andy Katz of March Madness.

After going 0 for 5 with just two assists in UK’s loss to Notre Dame last week, Wheeler bounced back in a big way despite the Wildcats being forced to change opponents less than 48 hours before they were set to play.

Wheeler led the Wildcats to a 98-69 result, the second-largest margin of victory in series history. Wheeler totaled 26 points, just one shy of his career high, on 12 of 15 from the field for an 80% rate. Wheeler’s 12 made field goals were a career best.

Wheeler also dished out eight assists, marking his fifth game with at least eight dimes this season. He impacted the game on both ends of the floor with a season-high four steals to help UK to 14 fast-break points.

Saturday’s game was the sixth time this season Wheeler has scored in double figures, but the first since scoring 12 against North Florida on Nov. 26.

According to Big Blue History, he is the first player in school history with at least 26 points, at least eight assists and at least four steals in a game. His 26 points were the best by any UK player this season.

Kentucky has dominated the weekly SEC awards with John Calipari at the helm. UK has won more weekly SEC honors (112) than any other school during the Calipari era, including 86 SEC Freshman of the Week honors and 26 SEC Player of the Week awards.

UK’s game against Louisville on Wednesday has been postponed. UK Athletics is working to find a replacement game for either Wednesday or Thursday in Rupp Arena.

UK ticket holders will receive communication via email if additional changes are made to Kentucky’s schedule throughout the season. Given the current unknowns related to postponed games getting rescheduled or canceled games getting replaced – UK Athletics appreciates the continued support, flexibility and understanding of its ticket holders. If circumstances change during the season and games are canceled and not rescheduled, UK Athletics will evaluate credit and refund options for the ticket portion of payment at the conclusion of the season. Single-game buyers who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will receive a separate communication.