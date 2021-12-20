UK Basketball’s holiday event gives back to families in need

Families are identified by local leaders and are uplifted with gifts, gift cards, food for the holidays, a new mattress and other items.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – UK basketball’s holiday event kicked off Sunday.

According to UK Athletics it dates back to Coach John Calipari’s time at Memphis.

They say Calipari’s teams have worked with local businesses to partner and help families, around 10-12 families in need for the holidays.

