UK basketball legend, Broadlinc unveil sponsorship at Owen County High School

OWENTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Kentucky basketball legend Jack “Goose” Givens (click here) and high-speed internet provider Broadlinc (click here) teamed up Thursday night to unveil the company’s sponsorship of the gymnasium scoreboard at Owen County High School.

Givens was joined by Broadlinc’s Vice President of Operations T.J. Scott and Owen County Athletic Director T.J. Wesselman to introduce the scoreboard sponsorship prior to the Rebels game against Henry County.

“We are a local business with an initiative to support our local community,” Scott said. “When the opportunity came to show our support for local sports, there was zero hesitation.”

Givens’ 41 points in in the 1978 NCAA championship game provided one of the most iconic moments in Kentucky basketball history. He is now helping introduce Broadlinc – a locally owned provider of high-speed internet, cable TV and phone services at an affordable price with unbeatable customer service – to the people and businesses of Owen County.

“We have a huge amount of appreciation for Broadlinc being so supportive of the schools and active in our community,” said Owen County High School Athletic Director T. J. Wesselman. “Jack Givens and Broadlinc have been great partners with our schools. They go above and beyond, such as providing Chromebooks to our students. Having them board has just been tremendous, and the sponsorship of the scoreboard is just another example of Broadlinc supporting Owen County schools.”

The high-speed internet provider is excited to have Givens help spread the word about the company and its services.

“Goose Givens’ character and integrity are a reflection of our company’s values,” said Scott. “He’s a very friendly guy that is always involved in helping local communities. We’re both proud and honored to have Mr. Givens endorsement!”

Scott said Broadlinc is equally excited to partner with Owen County High School and support its student athletes by sponsoring the scoreboard.

“Our competitive advantage is we are locally owned and operated,” Scott said. “Because we’re also from Kentucky, we know how to best serve our customer. We do not outsource our calls. Since we’re close by, customers can expect quick response times, service calls, and installations along with great customer service and internet speeds.”