UK Baseball releases 2022 schedule

Kentucky will play 22 games against opponents that made the NCAA Tournament last season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – The Kentucky baseball team will face another loaded schedule in 2022, including 22 games against opponents that made the NCAA Tournament last spring, as part of a season that kicks off on Feb. 18, 2022.

Season ticket information will be released in the coming weeks, with television assignments and game times determined closer to the season. The full schedule can be viewed at UKathletics.com.

Three teams that reached at least the NCAA Super Regional round, including national runner-up Vanderbilt, highlight a 36-game home slate at Kentucky Proud Park. Also making a trip to Lexington prior to Southeastern Conference play is Big XII Conference power TCU.

The Wildcats open the season at Jacksonville State with a three-game series set for Feb. 18-20, then return home for a 14-game homestand. The opener at Kentucky Proud Park is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22 against Southeast Missouri, which made the NCAA Tournament in 2021.

The non-conference schedule also includes regional rivalry games at Indiana (Mar. 15) and the annual home-and-home against Louisville. The Cats and Cardinals meet in Lexington on Apr. 5 and in Louisville on Apr. 19.

As previously released, the Cats will travel to Arkansas to open its 30-game 2022 SEC schedule and the conclude it with a home series vs. Auburn at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Wildcats head to Arkansas on Mar. 18 to kick off the conference gauntlet before returning home for back-to-back weekends against Georgia (Mar. 25-27) and Ole Miss (Apr. 1-3). A trip to Texas A&M, where the 2017 Super Regional team picked up steam with a league-opening road sweep of the Aggies, follows Apr. 7-9.

Easter weekend brings a trip to Missouri for a Thursday through Saturday series in Columbia (Apr. 14-16) before Vanderbilt, which has played in each of the past two NCAA College World Series championship series, arrives in Lexington Apr. 22-24.

The final month of the season features trips to Florida (Apr. 29-May 1) and South Carolina (May 13-15), and home series against Tennessee (Mar 5-7) and Auburn (May 19-21). The SEC Tournament will run from May 24-29 in Hoover, Alabama.