UK baseball off to its best start in three years after doubleheader sweep Friday

UK Junior infielder Chase Estep has homered in four of last five games

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – Ryan Ritter led off both games with solo home runs, his first of the season, and Kentucky swept a Friday doubleheader from High Point at Kentucky Proud Park to move to 13-3 on the season. It is the best start to a season since the 2018 club opened 14-2.

Ritter had a double, triple and two homers as part of a five-hit afternoon, has reached safely in 19 consecutive games and now has eight multi-hit efforts this season. Chase Estep had two home runs in the doubleheader and four in the past five games and now owns a 14-game hit streak as the reigning Southeastern Conference Player of the Week.

Ten different Wildcats had hits on the day, as they hit six home runs, six doubles and a triple while drawing 17 bases on balls. The two teams will finish their series on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

NOTES

Kentucky now is 104-33 vs. non-conference opponents during coach Nick Mingione ‘s tenure, including 81-16 at home and 90-13 vs. non-Power Five opponents.

‘s tenure, including 81-16 at home and 90-13 vs. non-Power Five opponents. The UK pitchers have struck out 174 in 16 games.

Junior IF Chase Estep hit his sixth and seventh home runs of the season. He has a career-long and team-best 14-game hit streak. He has a 15-game reached base safely streak. He is the first Cat to homer in three straight games since Coltyn Kessler in April 2021.

hit his sixth and seventh home runs of the season. Senior IF Jacob Plastiak is currently riding a career-long 19-game reached safely streak. He has seven multi-RBI games this season and 11 for his career.

is currently riding a career-long 19-game reached safely streak.

Junior IF Ryan Ritter has reached base safely in 19 straight games. He hit leadoff home runs in both games of the doubleheader, his first two homers of the season. He went 5-for-10 with four extra-base hits, four runs and five RBI.

has reached base safely in 19 straight games. Senior OF Adam Fogel went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and four walks.

went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and four walks. Senior OF Hunter Jump has a 15-game reached base safely streak.

Jump has a 15-game reached base safely streak. Senior RHP Darren Williams pitched 4.1 scoreless innings in game two.

ON DECK

Kentucky hosts High Point at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be aired on SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network (98.5 FM).